2 Music Legends and a ‘Stranger Things’ Star Booked for ‘Tonight Show’ Thanksgiving Episode

The Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, typically the series’ most-watched late-night episode for the entire year, is boasting some serious firepower.

Pop singer Ed Sheeran, country singer Brad Paisley, and Stranger Things star Joe Keery will all appear on the turkey day episode of the late-night NBC talk show.

Sheeran apparently pretaped his segment earlier this week, according to LateNighter. One of Fallon’s most frequent guests, his appearance on this episode is linked to the release of his new Netflix special One Shot with Ed Sheeran that releases this Friday. Previously, Sheeran appeared on the series this past spring for a surprise Undercover Subway Performance.

Keery, of course, is promoting the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Part one of the long-awaited season releases on Netflix on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is one of NBC’s biggest days of the year, thanks to programming like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Thursday Night Football. Last year, the primetime football matchup hit 26.6 million viewers while Fallon’s Thanksgiving episode hit 2.6 million viewers, his highest viewership of the year.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs every weeknight on NBC at 11:35 PM.