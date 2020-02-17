The controversial Christian group One Million Moms is taking aim at another television show. The group wants Disney to cancel The Owl House, claiming the series is "demonic," since it features witches and magic, and called on supporters to sign a petition. On social media though, the petition was met with a collective groan, since One Million Moms has infamously made similar demands in the past.

So One Million Moms is trying to get The Owl House canceled cause it has demons and witches and magic oh my! I wish groups like these would just stop stupid shit like this. I mean I don't have kids, but if I did I don't need your group to tell me what I should let them watch. — Komala Keegz (@KartoonKeegz) February 17, 2020

"This is so dumb [laughing out loud]. I bet these same people love the Harry Potter movies witch also is about demons, sorcery, etc lol. People need to get a life," one fan wrote on Facebook.

"It’s...a cartoon. I mean Gravity falls kind of had the same stuff, didn’t see any complaints for that," another wrote.

lol one million moms trying to cancel owl house can they please just like, leave the internet — haru (@bubblepasta) February 16, 2020

The Owl House was created by Dana Terrance and tells the story of Luz, a teenage girl who finds herself attending Reality Check Camp and becomes friends with the witch Edna the Owl Lady and a warrior named King. Although Luz does not have any magical abilities herself, she still dreams of becoming a witch and being Edna's Owl House apprentice. The show debuted on the Disney Channel in January and has already been renewed for a second season.

I can already see one million moms try to convince Netflix to cancel this They are already after owl house, so a movie literally about demons and the underworld will drive them bananas — Professor venomous, el chip and master frown (@VenomousChip) February 6, 2020

"The show makes light of hell and the dangers of the demonic realm," the One Million Moms petition reads. "Even the previews and commercials include such content that makes it difficult for families who watch Disney Channel to avoid the evil content completely."

"This series is rated TV Y7 FV, which means it is recommended for ages 7 and older and contains fantasy violence," the group's statement continued. "The first episode is more than enough for most Christian families to realize that The Owl House, created by Dana Terrace, is not a cute, funny show – rather an extremely dangerous one. The second episode of the first season will air tonight, and Disney Channel has already approved it for a second season."

More than 15,900 people signed the petition, according to the One Million Moms site.

This latest petition was met with a shrug from many social media users since the group is known for courting publicity by calling on popular shows to be cancelled. When Roseanne returned on ABC, the group called for the show to be canceled because one of the new characters was "gender-fluid." Back in 2015, the group wanted ABC to pull The Muppets sitcom for including "sexually charged" jokes.

The group's most recent headline-making protest came in December, when it called on Hallmark Channel viewers to "reject" movies and commercials with LGBTQ themes after the network aired a Zola.com commercial showing two women getting married. Hallmark later agreed to pull the commercial, so Zola refused to advertise on the network. After an outcry from viewers, Hallmark reversed its decision and CEO Mike Perry apologized for "the hurt and disappointment this has caused."

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images