'Grey's Anatomy' Splits up Fan Favorite Couple

Grey's Anatomy fans are worried about Catherine Avery and Richard Webber after Thursday's episode, "The Last Supper." Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) — along with Jackson's new girlfriend, Vic (Barrett Doss) and her Station 19 friend Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) — were in for a surprise when they gathered at Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine's (Debbie Allen) home thinking they were celebrating the couple's wedding anniversary.

The awkward get-together quickly revealed trouble in paradise after Dean asked Catherine to share the story of how she proposed to Richard.

"I hadn't thought about that story in a long time," Catherine said after excusing herself from the table and meeting Richard in the kitchen. "Richard, maybe we've been too rash with this separation? Jackson is right. We've been through bad times, month-long arguments, but we always find a way. I know we're angry with each other and we're hard-headed, but I think we shouldn't give up. I love you."

"Apologize," Richard responded. "I know that doesn't come easy for you. But if you love me, Catherine, and you want this to work, say that you're sorry that you didn't stand by me, that you showed no loyalty, that I had to reinvent my life, that I had to leave behind the hospital that I built, the people that I love. You've said a lot of things. And sorry wasn't one of them."

As Catherine began to apologize, Richard interrupted: "Apologies don't have the word 'but' in them. It's too little Catherine. It's too late."

As they rejoined the dinner table, tensions were high — which was enough to finally break Catherine.

"He's texting his girlfriend," she said as Richard was texting on his phone.

"I've been talking to [Alex] Karev (Justin Chambers) about making you an offer to run our cardio department," Richard told Maggie. "He approved the offer."

After Catherine again left the table upset, Richard apologized to his guests and followed suit.

Maggie, who recently quit her job at Grey Sloan (but had been considering returning) walked outside to talk with Richard, who showed her the offer from Pac North. "Alex thinks I'm worth this much?" she asked.

"Not just Alex, Maggie," Richard responded.

"Then I guess that means I have a new job," she said.

When Catherine finally realized that Richard had officially poached Maggie away from Grey Sloan, she spitefully made a call to look into buying Pac North — and threatened Richard that she might sink the hospital.

Fans are wondering if Catherine's threat might actually hold some value, as ABC confirmed that Justin Chambers, who plays Karev, had officially left the series after 16 seasons. His final episode aired on Nov. 14, so he will not get a send-off episode, leaving fans to wonder about Maggie's new position at Pac North.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life or the past 15 years," Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turned 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he added.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.