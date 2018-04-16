Adult Film Star Yurizan Beltran Died from Accidental Opioid Overdose: Coroner

Adult film actress Yurizan Beltran (real name Yurizan Lebanue) died at the age of 31 in her Los Angeles home on December 13.

On Monday the coroner report for Beltran’s death was released, and according to The Blast her death has been ruled as an accidental opioid overdose.

The report found traces of hydrocone, better known as Vicodin, as well as bronchopneumonia (inflammation of the lungs).

Beltran’s close friend Nick Melillo told Newsweek shortly after her death that she got into a fight with her boyfriend the night before she died.

“It’s very difficult for girls in the adult business to find men who are willing to accept them,” Melillo said. “That’s why she took drugs here and there.”

Melillo told the magazine that Beltran was not an addict, but did occasionally take pills, snort cocaine and smoke weed.

“The adult business is rampant with drugs — especially crystal meth, because it’s cheap — and pills,” Melillo said.

He had already correctly guessed that Beltran had died due to an overdose, as a couple of pills were found when her body was discovered.

“She died in her sleep… It was just that one too many. A lot of people accidentally die,” Melillo said.

As a photographer in the adult film entertainment business, Melillo worked alongside Beltran in over 250 films. He claimed she was well-liked by other members of the industry.

“She had love all around her but she didn’t accept it,” Melillo said. “And that’s tragic story of most of these girls, like August Ames. Had love all around her — real love. So many people cared about her.”

Beltran was reportedly trying to leave the business, and help her friend Yoko Senesac with an animal rescue business.

“She was going to turn her life around and help Yoko full time with the rescue business,” Melillo said. “Yurizan was determined not to get into crazy stuff in the business — not get involved in a life in the business and live a life on the outside. In the last two years she decided she wanted to get out.”

Beltran’s death came just days after fellow adult film star August Ames committed suicide by hanging herself in a public park in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old was found to have cocaine, marijuana and generic versions of Zoloft and Xanaz in her system at the time of her death and was reportedly a victim of cyberbulling.

“I want my sister’s death to be recognized as a serious issue — bullying is not OK. It cost me my baby sister’s life,” Ames’ brother James Grabowski said in an interview with The Sun. “I will do what I can be a voice for Mercedes (Ames’ real name) but right now my family and I need to be left alone to grieve — we have lost a loved one.”