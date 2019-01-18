YouTuber Sam Pepper Granted Restraining Order Against YouTuber Who Allegedly Assaulted Him

A judge granted a restraining order against Brandon Hampton after YouTube star Sam Pepper asked for protection against the fellow YouTuber.

In court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by The Blast, Pepper, 29, called Hampton a “stalker” and claimed that Hampton showed up to his house and punched him in the face.

“Brandon has no regard for the law and will do much crazier things to me if I don’t have the protection,” the Big Brother alum claimed in the documents. He also said that “Brandon has found my home location I’m scared to even be at home.”

He alleged that Hampton physically assaulted him by “punching me in the face to make a video to post online for attention, turning up at my home location uninvited while live streaming to his viewers, and in the latest attack turning up at my home while video taping and vandalizing my vehicle to which I called the police.”

The granted restraining order means Hampton must stay 100 yards away from Pepper and his home.

A hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6, where a judge will decide if the temporary order will become permanent.

Pepper first gained fame after appearing on the 11th season of the U.K. version of Big Brother after which he started posting prank videos, like “SAM PEPPER KILLING BEST FRIEND PRANK,” in which he faked kidnapping and shooting his friend in the head all to the horror of his unsuspecting friend, as well as “Fake Hand Ass Pinch Prank,” which saw him appearing to pinch the bottoms of unsuspecting women.

His videos put him at the center of several controversies, although he admitted after releasing those two specific videos that they were both staged; he claimed he made the latter to promote awareness of male victims of domestic abuse.

Pepper has also been accused of a string of sexual misconduct allegations, some involving underage girls. BuzzFeed reported that one woman accused him of rape in Toronto in 2013 and that another did the same in Los Angeles in 2014. Additionally, BBC spoke to six women who claimed Pepper sexually harassed them, with one young teen saying that he “tried to touch me around my chest area” and that he groped her “crotch area.”

Pepper has refuted all allegations against him. In 2014, his lawyer gave a statement on Pepper’s behalf, which said in part, “Sam Pepper denies any and all accusations that have been made against him.”