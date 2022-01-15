YouTube Star Dies at 15 Following Battle With Rare Disorder

YouTube fans of Adalia Rose Williams are mourning the loss of the young starlet. The internet sensation, who had Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, has died. The announcement came on Williams’ social media accounts. “January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world,” one post read. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is.”

The post continued, thanking Williams’ fans for their love and support, saying: “We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private.”

Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, also known as progeria, is an extremely rare, progressive genetic disorder. According to Mayo Clinic, it causes children to age quickly, affecting their appearance in their first two years of life. Heart problems or strokes are the eventual cause of death in most children with the disorder. The average life expectancy for a child with the disorder is 13 years.

Celebrity fashion designer Michael Costello is grieving the loss, as he created several pieces for the YouTube star to wear throughout her young life. “My heart is broken. I received a message at 7pm last night, Adalia Rose Williams was called home to God. I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying,” he said in an Instagram post. “Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel. Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia…Words cannot convey how much you’ve changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we’ve had together.”

Williams had more than 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and was known for posting makeup tutorials, vlogs with her family, and other life updates. She is survived by her parents, Ryan and Natalia. She also has three brothers Marcelo, Niko, and Emiliano.