The World’s Smallest McDonald’s Heats up Twitter

If you haven’t heard yet, McDonald’s just created their smallest store ever and people just can’t get enough of it — Twitter says so!

There’s a lot buzzing around one of Mickey-D’s locations in Sweden, literally. The popular fast food restaurant is honoring bee’s by creating a beehive that looks just like one of their restaurants: the McHive.

The initiative started when one of their locations in Sweden started putting beehives on the roof of their restaurant. That caught on, so other stores decided to take part in saving the bee population by doing the same, as well as replacing the grass that surrounded their location with flowers and plants that are enticing to bees.

Fans on Twitter seem to be in favor of the new idea.

Someone else said the tiny, sleek looking structure is one of the cutest things they’ve ever seen!

A video posted to YouTube that was created by the Nordic agency NORD DDB, showing how the tiny design was created, is what helped this little structure go viral.

While McDonald’s is avidly doing their part in efforts to save the bee’s, it seems as though they still can’t get some slack over their broken ice cream machine.

Over the years, beekeepers have noticed an alarming decline in the number of bees surrounding their hives. As a result, more and more research has been done on why bee colonies keep getting smaller and smaller. According to sos-bees.org, bees are dying off at fault of a few things: bee-killing pesticides for crops, parasites/pathogens, industrial agriculture and climate change.

Bee’s play a huge role in crop production and could pose a detrimental threat to that on a global scale if nothing is done about it.

With that in mind, companies like Whole Foods and Burt’s Bees have joined forces in helping raise awareness alongside McDonald’s.

The McHive was recently sold at an auction for $10,000 on World Bee Day as a fundraiser for the McDonald House.

What started on a local level — in Sweden — is now moving towards a national scale. No word yet on whether America will hop on board.

If and when it does, a few things can be done in the meantime to help save bees: start with ecological farming, remove all bee-harming chemicals and/or adopt a bee-action plan.