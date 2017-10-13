Woman Issues Warning After Scented Candle Blows up in Her Face

Ashley Brawley of Burleson, Texas is warning anyone who buys a scented candle from Bath & Body Works to be careful after one blew up in her face after she tried to blow it out. She suffered burn marks to her face and posted dramatic videos of the moment on Facebook.

Brawley said the incident happened on Sunday. She told NBC5 she smelled something burning while she and her two-year-old were in the restroom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I walked in the living room and that’s when I saw the candle. It was in flames. I blew on it about three or four times and the last time I blew, it just went all up in my face… I immediately started screaming,” she said.

Her husband Cody Brawley ran in, throwing cold water on the 3-wick candle. It then exploded into several pieces, which they showed to NBC5.

“My whole face was throbbing and it was burning,” Brawley said. She suffered first- and second-degree burns to her face.

Cody posted two clips of the incident on his Facebook page from the family’s security camera. The post has over 5,700 comments and 14,700 shares.

Brawley told NBC5 that some have told her she should have used the lid that comes with the candle. However, she thinks that would have made the situation worse.

“As far as that goes, I could’ve done the lid but with six-inch flame, it was kind of hard,” she said. “I feel like if I would’ve done that I would have burned my hand. I would’ve dropped it. Something would’ve caught on fire in the house.”

She said the candle was burning for three hours and 20 minutes. Cody said they took every precaution. “We’ve done everything that any normal, sane person would do and that’s what happened and it scares me to death,” he said.

“We are very sorry that this happened and are taking this situation extremely seriously,” Bath & Body Works told NBC5 in response to Brawley’s story. “The safety of our customers is our number one priority, and we are actively working to learn more details from the customer.”

The company said the candle was not recalled and they test their products to make sure they follow industry and government standards.