Woman Shot in Capitol Identified by Husband

A mob of individuals, made up of President Donald Trump's supporters, stormed the U.S. Capitol building, which is where members of Congress were attempting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, on Wednesday. Amidst the chaos, one woman was shot and killed. Hours after the incident took place, sources reported that the woman was Ashli Babbit, a Trump supporter.

On Twitter, Fox 5 D.C.'s Lindsay Watts reported that Babbit's family confirmed that she died after being shot at the Capitol. The reporter noted that Babbit owned a business in San Diego with her husband. Although, she noted that Babbit's husband did not travel to Washington D.C. with her. Watts also obtained a quote from Babbit's mother-in-law, who said that she is unsure why her daughter-in-law decided to take part in the Capitol riot. Earlier, it was reported that a woman, now confirmed to be Babbit, was shot in the chest while in the Capitol. While Babbit was said to be in critical condition following the incident (she was later transported away from the scene by emergency personnel), she ultimately died due to her injury.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

The chaotic scene occurred at the Capitol as Congress was in the midst of certifying the results of the presidential election, which Joe Biden won. Trump has frequently cast aspersions on the outcome of the election and, in a video that he released in response to the Capitol riot, doubled down on those baseless claims by saying that the election was "stolen" from him and his supporters. He also said, "We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But, we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you; you're very special. You've seen what happens; you've seen how others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But, go home and go home in peace."

President-elect Biden also issued a statement, and his message had a very different tone than the sitting president's. The former vice president told Americans during his address on Wednesday, "Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now."