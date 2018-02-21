Woman Weds 300-Year-Old Pirate Ghost in Spirited Ceremony on a Boat

A Jack Sparrow impersonator and mother of five has said “I do” to a 300-year-old pirate ghost.

Amanda Teague, 45, who works as a Jack Sparrow impersonator, has married the ghost of a 300-year-old pirate named Jack in a spirited private ceremony aboard a boat in the international waters off of Ireland, making the marriage legal, according to PEOPLE. A medium was hired so that Jack could say “I do,” making the union official on paper.

Teague says that she first met Jack, an 18th-century Haitian pirate whose ghost is 300 years old, while lying in bed in 2014. Over the course of several months, she says that she and Jack developed feelings for one another, claiming that falling in love with a ghost was “almost like falling for someone forbidden.”

She claims that as her feelings for Jack deepened, she began incorporating him into her everyday life, the two watching TV together and going on long drives. Although she isn’t able to see Jack, she says that she imagines that he resembles Bob Marley as that’s what Jack told her.

After the two started having a sexual relationship, however, Teague says that she wanted more.

“Growing up in Ireland in my era, you were taught that if a man bedded you, he should wed you,” she says. “I knew from my research that spiritual marriage was a thing, so it was more me that wanted to get married than him—he would have been happy like most men with just sex.”

Their love eventually led to a proposal from Jack and then their marriage, and Teague is hoping that her story will encourage others to embrace spiritual love.

“I hope by me coming out, it will encourage others to not feel alone or afraid,” Teague explains. “It’s not all like the entities in other horror films, there are loving caring spirits out there, too, you just need to know what you’re doing.”

Teague isn’t the first woman to fall in love with a ghost. Amethyst Realm, from Bristol, England, went from ghosting men to instead date ghosts. The 27-year-old, who appeared on British daytime television program This Morning, claims that she had a rendezvous with a spirit all while she was engaged. While her engagement was called off after her fiancé caught her sleeping with a ghost, it didn’t faze Realm, who says that she hopes to one day have a ghost baby with one of her spirit lovers.