Woman Killed in ‘Unprovoked’ Stabbing at Massachusetts Library

A 22-year-old woman was killed in an “unprovoked” double stabbing at a public library in Massachusetts.

Jeffrey Yao, 22, of Winchester, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with one count of armed assault with intent to murder and one count of murder after the Saturday attack at the Winchester Public Library in a Boston suburb, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Winchester Chief of Police Peter MacDonnell said in a press release.

According to authorities, the incident occurred during the morning of Feb. 24, with Winchester Police responding to the scene of a reported double-stabbing just shortly after 10:30 a.m. Upon arriving to the scene, authorities discovered a 22-year-old woman, as well as a 77-year-old man, had been stabbed. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, where the young woman later died from her injuries.

Yao was taken into police custody at the library and transported to the Winchester Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the female victim was seated at a table in the library when the suspect approached her, unprovoked, stabbing her multiple times. The male victim was stabbed in the arm while attempting to intervene,” the release stated.

During a news conference on Saturday, Ryan stated that Yao had used a hunting knife with a 10-inch blade during the attack, PEOPLE reports.

Ann Wirtanen, the Winchester Public Library’s director, released a statement on social media following the attack.

“The Staff and Board of Trustees are deeply saddened by the tragic event which occurred this morning at the Library. Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized. We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the investigation and will remain closed until at least Tuesday,” the release said.

Police are investigating whether the suspect knew the victim. A motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Yao is being held without bail and will be arraigned on Monday.