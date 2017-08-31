Missing Pregnant Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic in River

The body of a 22-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was found on Sunday in a North Dakota river wrapped in plastic.

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who had been missing since earlier this month, was discovered in the Red River near Harwood just before 6 p.m., Fargo Police Chief David Todd announced during a news conference, CBS News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement authorities said that the remains were discovered by kayakers, who soon called the police. The investigators on the case then searched the area as well as a nearby farmstead, which could be a crime scene, according to PEOPLE.

LaFontaine-Greywind vanished on August 19. She was last seen after a woman living in the same apartment building knocked on her family’s door and requested that LaFontaine-Greywind try on a dress that she was sewing.

In the days after her disappearance, the police found a 2-day-old baby girl that was allegedly being kept by LaFontaine-Greywind’s neighbors, William Henry Hoehn and Brooke Lynn Crews.

Hoehn, 32, and Crews, 38, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with LaFontaine-Greywind’s missing person case. The two have an apartment that is in the same building where LaFontaine-Greywind lives with her parents and 16-year-old brother.

When questioned by the police, Hoehn and Crews reportedly gave information that led investigators to believe that the baby belonged to LaFontaine-Greywind. However, they are not answering questions in regards to LaFontaine-Greywind’s disappearance.

On Monday, both Hoehn and Crews were still in jail. It is unclear at this time whether or not the two have retained attorneys or whether they have entered a plea.

Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind, Savanna’s mother, spoke out about her daughter’s disappearance.

“I immediately knew something was wrong because [my daughter’s] car is here,” her mother, Norberta said while speaking with the Forum News Service.

“She’s eight-months pregnant. Her feet were swollen so she wouldn’t have taken up walking like that. There was pizza here that she hadn’t eaten. She would not just leave that lady’s apartment and go somewhere,” she said.