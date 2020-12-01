Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found on Side of the Road in Houston

✖

Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead on the side of a Houston, Texas road Saturday morning after her friends and family feared she was missing. Sharkey, 26, originally had plans to meet up with friends Saturday, but wouldn't respond to calls or messages, her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault told news station KHOU11, revealing the last time her daughter was heard from was Friday evening.

Saturday, police told the news station Sharkey's unclothed body was found on the side of a road in West Houston. The investigation into her death is ongoing, but police have not released further details. The influencer's friend, Tanya Ricardo, told KHOU11 that the two had spent Thanksgiving together and that she had last spoken to her around 6 p.m. Friday, making her radio silence extra concerning. "She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone," she told the station.

On Saturday, Alexis's mom posted a plea for information on her daughter's whereabouts after telling police her daughter's husband, Tom Sharkey, informed her of the disappearance. Sunday, Robinault confirmed on Facebook her daughter had been found dead.

Ricardo told KHOU11 that Alexis and Tom had been having relationship problems. "Recently, she opened up to us about it and divorce was being filed," her friend said. "She was a very private person. She didn’t share a lot about what was going on at home." On Tom's Facebook page, he mourned the loss of his "one and only," lamenting, "I'm so lost right now!"

Ricardo said her friend will be remembered as a light of positivity. "She was always happy, always had a smile on her face. A lot of people looked up to her. She was just very, very positive," Ricardo told KHOU11. "I don’t know who could have done something like this to her."

"Whoever did this, we’re going to find them. We’re going to do everything it takes. So, everyone can put her to rest in peace," she added. "I mean, just threw her on the side of the road, naked, like garbage. I just, I don’t get it. No one gets away with something like this. No one."