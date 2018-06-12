Murder Charges Filed Against Two Persons of Interest After They Confess to Strangling, Disposing of Woman’s Body

Six months after the body of a Nebraska woman was discovered, murder charges have been filed against two “persons of interest” in her death.

Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, are facing charges of first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains in connection to the disappearance and murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Charges against the two were filed in a Saline County Court on Monday.

Both Trail and Boswell had been considered persons of interests following Loofe’s November disappearance. She had been reported missing after she failed to show up to her job at a Menards store in Lincoln, Nebraska. Authorities considered her disappearance to be suspicious after it was discovered that her car and cat had been left at home.

Loofe had last been heard from on Nov. 15 when she posted a photo of herself to her Snapchat story and captioned it “ready for my date.” She had told family members that she was planning on meeting someone she had “met online” and had reportedly spent the night with Boswell, who she had met on Tinder.

On December 4, police discovered Loofe’s body in a remote farming area after searching the area where her cellphone last pinged.

Both Boswell and Trail denied any involvement in the 24-year-old’s death, with Boswell claiming that after their date, she dropped Loofe off at a friend’s house. The two later posted a video to Facebook claiming their innocence, with Trail claiming that he had called police several times but had been ignored by them.

However, in January, Trail admitted to being responsible for Loofe’s death, telling authorities that the 24-year-old died of suffocation after she was a “willing participant in a sexual fantasy” with himself and two other women.

“It wasn’t supposed to go to the extreme it went, of course not. It wasn’t meant that she was to die,” he told police.

Despite that Trail alleged the death was accidental, investigators pursued charges of premeditated murder rather than accidental death, though they declined to comment on why those particular charges were pursued.

During Trail and Boswell’s first court appearance, however, more information regarding Loofe’s murder was given, including that she had been strangled with an extension cord and her body had been dismembered and found in several places. Authorities claimed that Boswell helped Trail clean the apartment with bleach following the murder.

If convicted, both Trail and Boswell could potentially face the death penalty, with prosecutors stating that it is currently being considered.