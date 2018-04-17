Woman Dies After Being Injured by Debris That Flew Through Windshield

A Florida woman passed away on Saturday due to injuries she suffered when a piece of debris broke through the windshield of her car and hit her while she and her husband were driving on the highway.

The woman, 65-year-old Peggy Musto, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital, according to a report by The Tampa Bay Times. She sustained her injuries on April 4, and had been in the hospital ever since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Peggy and her husband, 62-year-old Glenn Musto, were traveling north on the Howard Franklin Bridge, following a red sedan. They were close to the middle of the bridge at about 11:15 a.m., when the car in front of them kicked up a piece of metal lying on the ground.

The debris reportedly struck the hood of the Mustos car before punching through the passenger side windshield and hitting Peggy Musto. Her husband pulled over to the shoulder of the bridge, and first responders arrived shortly to rush her to the hospital.

The object that hit Musto was about 19 inches long, according to the outlet. It was a curved, rusty strip, pictured on The Times website.

“This is a tremendously difficult time for our family as we are mourning the loss of our beautiful and spirited Peggy,” the family said in a statement on Monday. “We ask for privacy as we prepare for her funeral.”

Glenn Musto shared his grief in a heartfelt post on Facebook just three days after the accident.

“I’d like to take a minute to tell you that our sweet and precious girl Peggy Musto suffered a serious injury while riding with me on I-275 Wednesday,” he wrote. “A large piece of airborne metal crashed through our windshield striking her in the head causing massive trauma. She was taken to Saint Joseph’s hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and now remains in critical condition in the ICU.”

“Our family has been by her side constantly, holding her hand and speaking to her about all the things she has to look forward to when she recovers, such as the upcoming birth of her first grandson,” Musto continued. “We are devastated by this senseless, horrific incident, and I am profoundly saddened and heartbroken that this has happened to the sweetest most precious person I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing.”

“Peggy has endured more than her share of suffering in this world and through it all has maintained the most amazing positive attitude. She loves her friends and family very much and we are very hopeful that she will come through this just as she has so many other tragedies in her life. It will take time but no one can say how much. Please pray for a speedy and full recovery,” Musto added.