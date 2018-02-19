Trending

Ice Dancer Hailed for Surviving ‘Nightmare’ Wardrobe Malfunction at Winter Olympics

The ‘worst nightmare’ of French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis came true Sunday when she suffered […]

By

The “worst nightmare” of French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis came true Sunday when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her routine. But she won praise for powering through and completing the performance.

The 22-year-old was dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” with partner Guillaume Cizeron, 23, on Monday, Feb. 19, when the pair’s routine was nearly put in jeopardy by a major wardrobe malfunction, the Daily Mail reports. During a lift by her partner, the clasp of her glittering emerald costume came undone, exposing much more of the shape of her body than she had been anticipating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I felt it right away and I prayed,” Papadakis told reporters after the routine. “That’s about what I could do.”

Rather than halting the performance, Papadakis finished. She and Cizeron scored 81.93 points to finish second behind Canadian stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

“It was pretty distracting, kind of my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics,” Papadakis said. “I told myself, ‘I don’t have a choice. I have to keep going,’ and that’s what we did. I think we can be proud of ourselves being able to deliver a great performance with that happening.”

Papadakis’ energy to carry through despite mishap won praise on social media.

The routine, broadcast live, forced NBC to use wide angles in an attempt to mitigate any possible exposure not suitable for audiences. They have edited out the moment where Papadakis breast is momentarily exposed for future broadcasts and online videos.

Papadakis’s wardrobe malfunction wasn’t the first during the first week of the Olympics. During her Olympic debut on Sunday, Feb. 11, Korean figure skater Yura Min was frighteningly close to experiencing a wardrobe malfunction when a hook on the back of her red dress became loose, threatening to reveal more than she anticipated. Min and her partner, Alexander Gamelin, finished their routine, the wardrobe malfunction costing them points and landing them in ninth place.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts