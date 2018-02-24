Streaker With NSFW Monkey Pouch Crashes Winter Olympics

If the Olympics gave out medals for bizarre talents, this streaker who invaded the games wearing a monkey penis pouch would take the gold.

See Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

Early on Friday morning while things were getting geared up for the Men’s 1,000m Speed Skating event in Pyeongchang, a large (mostly-nude) man took the ice and just kind of… performed?

With his chest emblazoned with the words “Peace” and “Love,” the pony-tailed ice-prancer did his best impersonation of an Olympic figure skater, complete with the aforementioned private-parts-apparel and a bright pink tutu, as reported by TMZ.

Sadly, he did not stick the landing and was either carted off by security or left of his own accord, it is not currently clear.

While the streaker is certainly one of the funnier things to happen on Olympic ice this year, it is far from being the most controversial.

That award would likely go to the North Korean competitor who fell down during a speed skating event and appeared to be trying to grab his Japanese rival’s skate.

I’m no short track speed skating expert…..but, how was the skater from North Korea not disqualified when he reached out & tried to trip the other guy after he fell? The officials allowed the race to restart then he tried to take everyone out. 🤣🥇💯 #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/XBj4r7oLTn — Aaron Beal (@Coach_Beal) February 21, 2018

Shortly after the start of the race, Jong Kwang Bom took a tumble and ended up sliding on the ice on his stomach, as reported by Newsweek.

Replays of the the fall seem to show the Olympian from North Korea attempting to grab the skate of Japanese competitor Keita Watanabe.

Watanabe was able to shake the grab and continue on, but the race was halted. Jong was disqualified from the race, but does not appear to have admitted that it was an intentional grab.

Watanabe did speak about the fall, however, diplomatically saying, “I believe it was unintentional. His hand happened to be by my skate as he fell down.”

The Olympic games have made quite a few headlines lately with one concerning story being about an Austrian snowboarder who broke his neck during a crash.

As reported by USA Today, Markus Schairer damaged his fifth cervical vertebrae during one of the quarterfinal races in snowboard cross.

Somehow, 30-year-old Schairer still managed to eventually get back on his feet and finish the race.