Second Canadian Hospitalized After Another Horrific Ski Cross Crash

Olympic skiers continue to battle the rough conditions of the Pyeongchang Games courses, which sent a second Canadian competitor to the hospital this week.

India Sherret took a hard, crashing fall on Friday during her heat of the ski cross competition. She was in second place when she lost control coming over a jump on the course.

Sherret went down to her knees after the first bobble and could not regain her balance ahead of a second jump, which sent her flopping over the hill and slamming into a landing ramp.

As the athlete crashed, another skier narrowly managed to avoid her as she came up the jumping ramp. Sherret stayed down for several minutes following the accident while medical staff cared for her, then she was pulled away on a stretcher.

Sherret’s mother posted a message on Twitter to tell fans the skier was in stable condition at a hospital, but offered no details on her injuries following the crash.

The female skier of Team Canada made her World Championship debut in 2017, where she advanced to the quarter-final round. But Sherret later crashed on a training run and suffered multiple sprains and bruises.

Sherret became the second skier on Team Canada to be taken to the hospital this week following brutal crashes at the Winter Olympics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday that men’s cross skier Christopher Del Bosco suffered four broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and a bruised lung following his crash in a heat competition.

Del Bosco also lost control of his skis before mounting a steep jump, which sent him flailing in the air high above his controlled competitors before he crashed down on his right side.

The athlete required nearly 10 minutes of medical attention at the side of the course until he was carried out on a stretcher. Initially, he was thought to have sustained a broken pelvis, but the COC confirmed his injuries extended to his ribs and lung.

Despite these brutal crashes, competitors refuse to blame the course or thick, solid ice for the mishaps.

“Throughout the season you see a lot of crashes,” Canadian skier Kevin Drury said, Huffington Post reports. “It is part of the sport. It is the bad part of the sport but it is kind of what happens.”

“It is sad (these injuries) are happening,” added Slovenia’s Filip Flisar, who was booted from the competition in the semi-finals. “There is not a lot you can do because the specifics of the sport itself are extreme.”