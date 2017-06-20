New Details Revealed On ‘Wife Swap’ Murders Case

Jacob Stockdale, the Wife Swap double murder suspect, reportedly used a shotgun to kill his own mother and brother.

According to TMZ, Jacob had a 20-gauge shotgun and shot both of his family members in the head before trying to kill himself.

Law enforcement sources reportedly said that the 25-year-old shot his mother, 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale, twice in the head and left her body in an upstairs bathroom at the family's Ohio home. After shooting his mother, Jacob then allegedly shot his younger brother, 21-year-old James.

Jacob shot James once in the head as he stood near the front door. About ten feet away from James' body, Jacob shot himself in the face with the shotgun. Somehow, Jacob survived the gunshot wound.

When the police officers arrived at the Stockdale's home, Jacob was attempting to communicate with the officers. However, they could not understand what he was trying to say. Jacob was then taken to the hospital via helicopter and has been listed in critical condition.

At the time of the shooting, Jacob's father was reportedly not at home. On his way back from work, the cops stopped him a mile from their house and gave him the news.

The Stockdale family was featured on ABC's Wife Swap back in 2008. The episode showed how closely monitored the Stockdale children were and how they had "little or no interaction with the outside world," according to an interview on the family band's website.

The woman who briefly cared for the Stockdale boys on the show, Laurie Tonkovic, recently spoke out about living with them for a time. She is of the opinion that Jacob allegedly turned the gun on his mom and brother was due to his religious upbringing.

"When I switched the rules and I was going to let them have fun, let them have a television and video games, and experience life a little bit, [Jacob] ran outside crying," Tonkovic said. "And when I went out after him, I asked him what was wrong, and he said that his mom and dad would tell him that he would 'burn in hell.'"

Tonkovic concluded by saying: "God gives you free will. Free will, they didn't have. They weren't allowed to make choices. I think it just caught up to him."

Timothy Stockdale, Jacob's father, released a statement regarding his late wife on Friday via the family's spokesman Michah Derry, according to Daily Mail. The statement read: "Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons...She had a strong love of learning and was passionate about her Christian faith, natural health, and organic farming."