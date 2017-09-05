Aspiring Pastor Says He Killed Wife in His Sleep After Taking Cold Medicine

Less than one year after marrying his wife, a 28-year-old North Carolina man faces a murder charge after allegedly stabbing her in bed. But in a bizarre twist, the man claims he doesn’t remember committing the crime because he may have killed her in his sleep.

Matthew Phelps called 911 on Friday morning, September 1, tearfully telling the dispatcher that his wife, Lauren, was dead on the bedroom floor and covered in blood.

“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” he says in the 911 call, PEOPLE reports. “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. I can’t believe this… I’m so scared.”

During the emergency call, the man suggested that the cold medicine he took before bed may have caused him to carry out the alleged crime.

“I took more medicine than I should have,” Phelps said. “I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good. A lot of times I can’t sleep at night. So, I took some.”

“Oh my God. She didn’t deserve this,” he continued.

The newlyweds’ Facebook pages are filled with wedding pictures from their recent ceremony. According to their account bios, Phelps studied missions and evangelism at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. A friend told ABC News that Phelps was studying to be a pastor and Lauren was a Sunday school teacher.

As Lauren’s family grieves the loss, a You Caring donation campaign has been set up to help them with memorial expenses.

On the page, friends paid their respects to the 29-year-old. “Lauren was one of the kindest souls, with one of the biggest hearts, and most contagious smiles. She will be dearly missed by so many. My heart goes out to her family,” one contributor wrote.

Another added, “I will miss the lively spark that I saw in your ministries. I am so sorry that we will not see that again. We will all miss you, but we will see you again. Thank you for the love that you gave us here on earth.”

According to an update on Lauren’s page, a memorial service was held on Monday, September 4.

While police investigate Lauren’s death, Phelps is being held at Wake County Detention Center without bail on the charge of murder. He is expected to appear in court September 5, but it’s unclear whether he has entered a plea or accepted the right to an attorney.