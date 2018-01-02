Here’s Why Love Cherishes New Year’s Day Over Valentine’s Day

People are swiping right for love on New Year’s Day, with Jan. 1 taking the spot for the day that the most people sign up for dating apps.

On the first day of 2018, thousands of people are going to be sticking to their New Year’s resolution to find love, with an expected 235,000 people sending messages to matches on Match.com and the most people logging onto dating apps tonight at 11 p.m.

“People want a fresh start and January is the perfect time of year to wipe the slate clean and try something new,” said Vicki Pavitt, dating expert for Match, according to the Daily Mail. “Pressure from family members during the holidays or wishing they had someone to spend the holidays with often encourages people too.”

While most would expect Valentine’s Day to be the prime day to find a match, years past have actually proven Jan. 2 to be the most popular day to sign up for a dating app. But this year, New Year’s Day is taking that title.

It’s suspected that the shift in the urgency to find love is in part due to the majority of people being off of work for the bank holiday, giving them plenty of time to scour dating apps and websites for the one. It’s also suspected that easier technology, such as apps like Tinder, Match, and Happn, are encouraging people to be more proactive in finding love, leading to a surge of interest in dating apps.