Audiences Are Heartbroken After This Grandpa Loses $1 Million on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

When is winning $26,203 a bad thing? When you were so close to winning $1 million.

That’s what happened to one grandpa on Wheel of Fortune Wednesday.

Frank and his granddaughter, Lauren, made it to the final round of the show and had a chance to win $1 million. They picked the category “Food & Drink” for the final puzzle.

The answer was “Baked Zuccini,” but they said “Fried Zuccini” after time expired. For a moment it didn’t look too bad – there a chance that they didn’t even get the $1 million card.

But then, Pat Sajak opened the card and to everyone’s horror, it had the highest denomination you can win on the show. Lauren and Frank collapsed into each others’ arms as Frank muttered, “Unbelievable.” The audience gasped.

“I don’t know what to say, but let me try it with this,” a dumbfounded Sajak said. “They have $26,203.”

Even fans of Wheel of Fortune at home were just stunned and felt sad for Frank.

God I feel so bad for this #WheelOfFortune couple who didn’t win the million dollars – I knew it couldn’t be “fried zucchini” because there was no r in the first line – still hurts tho — Daniel Lederer (@danlederer23) November 16, 2017

#WheelOfFortune That was HORRIBLE to watch! Feel so bad for them! — Kelly Schirmer (@schirmcat) November 16, 2017

They’ll never eat baked zucchini again… #WheelOfFortune — Fred from Brooklyn (@FredBrooklyn) November 16, 2017

What a punch in the gut on Wheel of Fortune tonight. Lost the final puzzle, they would’ve won the million. Damn pic.twitter.com/vmVcpOakIV — Joel Nans (@JNans) November 16, 2017

For the most part though, people were just trying to figure out who bakes zucchini in the first place.

That was the most cruel @WheelofFortune episode!! Who BAKES zucchini?! 😭 Poor grandpa Frank… #WheelOfFortune #milliondollars — Aily Zhang (@TheAileeZee) November 16, 2017

Q: What’s the difference between fried zucchini and baked zucchini? A:#WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/5m7x8jmlAd — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) November 16, 2017



On the bright side, Frank and his granddaughter are about $26,000 richer. Right?