Wendy’s Offers Free Fries and Drinks in New Deal

There’s no better food than free food, and beloved fast food chain Wendy’s is helping you keep a little extra cash in your wallet by offering free fries and a drink.

As a mid-February treat, and following in the footsteps of a number of other offers made throughout the month, the beloved fast food chain is offering fans the chance to score free fries and a small drink with the purchase of one of its premium hamburgers – S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt, or the BBQ Cheeseburger.

The deal is available through the chain’s mobile app, meaning that customers simply have to open the app and click “start mobile order.” The offer should be the first thing that appears on the screen when the app is opened, but if it isn’t, it can be found by hitting the “offers” button.

Customers preferring to dine-in can still get the deal in person by selecting “the “use at restaurant” option within the app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

The offer comes just three weeks after Wendy’s announced the introduction of its Made to Crave menu, a line of premium burgers described as being “craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable.”

“There’s a reason we named the new menu line, Made to Crave,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, said. “Because it’s true. These hamburgers are so undeniably good that Made to Crave is being integrated as part of our everyday menu.”

Featuring a fresh beef burger topped with two slices of American cheese, three strips of sizzling Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, sweet onions, pickles, and Wendy’s Side of S’Awesome™ sauce, the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger was first introduced in October of 2018, though its addition to the Made to Crave menu means that it is now a permanent fixture.

The Peppercorn Mushroom Melt features never frozen beef, handpicked, sautéed, fire-roasted, and seasoned white mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and a slice of natural Asiago cheese. It is also topped with a smoked peppercorn aioli.

Meanwhile, the Barbecue Cheeseburger, dubbed as finding the “backyard balance of sweet and heat,” boasts never frozen beef, two slices of American cheese, crispy fried onions, and three juicy pickles, all of which is smothered in sweet and smoky Kansas City-style barbecue sauce.

The free burger and fries offer, also available with the purchase of the Baconator, is available for a limited time only at participating locations.