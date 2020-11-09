Watch: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Husband Surprised by Confetti Cannon During Victory Celebration

✖

On Saturday, president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, took to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, with their loved ones by their side to accept their respective nominations following the election winner being declared earlier in the day. During the celebration, confetti cannons ended up creating a viral reaction for Biden and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, as the sudden burst clearly caught them off guard.

Viewers quickly let out a laugh after seeing the moment unfold while Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" played in the background. Both Biden and Harris were joined onstage by their families as thousands in attendance took in the scene, many of whom residing inside and on top of their cars waving signs and honking their horns. Harris took the podium first to soak in her moment as being the first female and first person of color to hold the vice president position. She spoke of this during her speech, reminding the viewers that she may be the first, but she won’t be the last, "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities." Her message continued to hammer home the idea of endless opportunities for everyone, noting that the country "sent you a clear message" in the voting results.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are joined on-stage by their families—and some confetti. https://t.co/eJ4LLajSB6 pic.twitter.com/aDgBtLz4EE — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2020

With Harris setting the stage, Biden echoed similar sentiments in bring unity across the country during what has become a tumultuous four years and even more so past 12 months. "It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," Biden urged his supporters and even those who voted another way. He delivered a message of hope amid a raging pandemic and social tensions, suggesting that from this point forward is the time to "heal America."

On Sunday, votes across the country to be counted as Biden continued to build upon a four million lead in the popular votes. Georgia and Alaska remain the last two outstanding states that have yet to be declared. The Peach State sees Biden holding a slight advantage over Trump while Alaska leans more towards the incumbent. That leaves 19 electoral college votes up for grabs as Biden holds a 290-214 lead on multiple outlets.