Washington State Quarterback Tyler Hilinski Found Dead of Apparent Suicide

Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his off-campus apartment in Pullman, Washington, police announced Tuesday night.

Hilinski had not shown up for practice that day, so police went to his apartment to perform a welfare check. They found the 21-year-old’s body next to a rifle and a suicide note was found. Police are investigating.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Washington State Coach Mike Leach said in a statement.

Hilinski was a redshirt sophomore quarterback from Claremont, California, who appeared in eight games for the team this season including the Cougars’ loss to Michigan State in the 2017 Holiday Bowl. He completed 130 of 179 passes for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Hilinski was expected to assume the starting quarterback position for the 2018 season.

“The tragic news today surrounding Tyler Hilinski is devastating to all. Tyler was a tremendous individual, great friend and teammate, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Washington State interim athletic director John Johnson said in a statement released Tuesday night, via the Washington Post.

“Earlier tonight, the football team was brought together and informed of the tragedy. There, they were met by campus and department counseling and psychological services, including athletics’ on-staff clinical psychologist and a licensed mental health counselor, along with WSU Athletics medical team. The university will continue to coordinate and provide ongoing counseling care for all student-athletes as long as needed.”

