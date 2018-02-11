Man Sexually Assaults Woman as She Dies, Sends Photos to Co-Workers

A Washington State man was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl as she lay dying of a drug overdose.

The suspect, 19-year-old Brian Roberto Varela, reportedly boasted to his co-workers at Dairy Queen about having had sex with the Mariner High School student, Alyssa Mae Nocedato, and sent partially-nude photos of her to a group text. “[Laugh out loud] I think she OD’d,” he allegedly wrote. “Still breathing,” he added, along with a graphic sexual brag.

The alleged assault took place on Feb. 3 at a party at Varela’s house. According to The Daily Herald, Varela said that Nocedato snorted a line of crushed Percocet pills before taking a “dab” of liquid THC. Within 60 seconds, he says, she passed out on his bed.

At that point, Varela sent his crude messages to a group text of three co-workers, along with two photos of Nocedato wearing nothing but briefs. Court documents note that the victim appeared “with swollen purple/blue lips clearly unconscious.”

The next morning, Varela allegedly used Nocedato’s fingerprint to unlock her cell phone, and post a message on her SnapChat indicating that she had run away. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE note that “he knew the female had a history of” going on the run.

Varela showed up to Dairy Queen and worked a double shift that day, allegedly telling parts of this story to co-workers. “She died having sex with me,” he allegedly said to a co-worker. Police say he had plans to return home, put Nocedato’s body into a crate, and bury it.

One of the co-workers contacted his girlfriend, who reported the death to local police in Everett, Washington. Police arrived at Varela’s house to find Nocedato’s body in a plastic box in the suspect’s bedroom.

Varela was arrested on Tuesday and charged with rape, manslaughter and homicide by controlled substance. Each charge carries a $500,000 bond. Varela remains in Snohomish County jail, and has yet to enter a plea. There’s no word yet on whether he’s been appointed an attorney.

Investigators say Alyssa Noceda experienced an overdose after ingesting Percocet and concentrated THC. Investigators say the man she was with started having sex with her and apparently knew she was dying but did nothing to help, and later tried to hide his involvement #komonews pic.twitter.com/VEZ3DneLmo — Joel Moreno (@JoelMorenoKOMO) February 10, 2018

Varela’s mother told police she’d recently kicked her son out of the house because of his drug use as well as his “gangster lifestyle.” He moved in with a neighbor, who hosted the party where Nocedato passed away. The neighbor reportedly advised Varela to call the police following Nocedato’s death, but he chose not to.

During his double shift on Sunday, Varela allegedly told his co-workers that he had wanted to take Nocedato to the emergency room, knowing that she was in danger of overdosing, but he had been too tired and chose to go to sleep instead.