Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter's Vice President, Dead at 93

On Monday, a family spokesperson confirmed that former Vice President Walter Mondale died, according to Axios. He was 93. Mondale previously served as the vice president under President Jimmy Carter, who was in office from 1977 to 1981.

In addition to serving as the vice president, Mondale was also the Democratic nominee for the presidency in 1984 with his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, who was the first woman to be named as a vice-presidential nominee for a major party. As Axios noted, President Joe Biden previously spoke about Mondale's legacy in 2015. At the time, Biden, who was then the vice president under President Barack Obama, said about Mondale (whom he referred to as "Fritz," his nickname), "I took Fritz's roadmap. He actually gave me a memo, classic Fritz, gave me a memo, as to what I should be looking for and what kind of commitments I should get to be able to do the job the way Fritz thought it should be done." For full coverage of Walter Mondale's death, head over to CBS News.