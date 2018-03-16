Walmart Says Its Grocery Delivery Will Hit 100 New Cities This Year

Convenience is now the name of the game when it comes to shopping, and several companies are hoping that will expand to include grocery shopping as well. One of those companies is Walmart, who announced on March 14 that it plans to expand its Online Grocery Delivery option to over 100 metro areas in the United States this year.

The service is currently available in six markets, and the announcement predicted that the expansion will mean potential service to more than 40% of U.S. households by the beginning of the year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and websites that are simple to use,” Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., said in a statement via Business Wire. “We’re serving our customers in ways that no one else can. Using our size and scale, we’re bringing the best of Walmart to customers across the country.”

To use the service, customers can simply place their orders on Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App. In addition, Walmart offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that lets customers order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without having to get out of their car.

The move is notable as Amazon also has its own delivery service and is working on expanding said service in multiple ways.

“Our commitment goes further than saving customers money,” said Tom Ward, vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we serve more than 150 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity to make every day a little easier for busy families. Today, we’re expanding this promise by helping even more customers save time and money without leaving their homes.”

Photo Credit: 1000 Words / Shutterstock.com