Viral Surveillance Video Appears to Show Creature That Looks Like Dobby From ‘Harry Potter’

Security cameras are meant to ensure home safety, but sometimes the images caught on camera only raise more questions. Such was the case for Vivian Gomez, whose security footage that she posted to Facebook has since gone viral not for a hilarious criminal fail, but rather a bipedal creature with an uncanny resemblance to Dobby from the Harry Potter franchise.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck??” Gomez explained the scenario in her Facebook post. “First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”

The video was quickly shared to Twitter by a user helping it rise to viral fame.

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . 👑 (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

At the time of this publication, the video has more than 30 million views and thousands of theories about the identity and origin of the peculiar creature captured on video. Although plenty are calling it fake, many more defending the case for the creature being anything from Harry Potter‘s Dobby to an extraterrestrial.

“Dobby walking out of the Leaky Cauldron,” one person wrote.

“Y’all are so dumb just because Dobby died in the movie doesn’t mean Dobby the actor is dead in real life!” another person defended the Dobby theory. “Gosh some people don’t understand how movies work clearly.”

“Dobby or alien? You can’t tell me aliens aren’t real after this!” a third person added their voice to the conversation.

“Dobby when Harry gave him the sock,” another joked.

“There could be genuine alien life roaming our planet and ppl be making dobby memes,” another wrote. “I WANT ANSWERS”

Although no positive identification has been made, there is possibly some credence to the alien enthusiasts, as not only was it recently revealed that the Pentagon has spent at least $22 million on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which is intended to track and research unidentified flying objects, but a recent asteroid that sped past Earth also had some scientists and even a Harvard professor suggesting it could be an alien spacecraft.

Called Oumuamua, the large, cigar-shaped foreign body first came under astronomer’s radar in 2017 when it managed to escape the sun’ orbit due to its high speed. Scientists confirmed in November of 2017 that it is from a different solar system, and Avi Loeb, one of the top astronomy professors in the world, even stated his belief that it “may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.”