Video of City-Wide Bumper to Bumper Traffic Is a Thanksgiving Travel Nightmare

Thanksgiving is often considered to be the busiest holiday season for travelling, and this footage from Thanksgiving week traffic in Los Angeles basically confirms that it is.

In the news footage, what appears to be miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic on a major freeway is evident by the seemingly infinite lines of red brake lights and white headlights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the traffic helicopter footage pans across the area, it becomes clear that the road congestion goes on further than previously thought.

Many Facebook users took to commenting on the post with their hilarious takes on the traffic situation.

“Make red and white the colors of Thanksgiving instead of Orange and Brown….presto, you’re not in traffic anymore, you’re part of the Thanksgiving Parade,” one person said.

“That’s why i live in Fargo. I can deal with the over abundance of camouflage, wood chippers and the accent because there is never a traffic jam here,” another quipped.

The most popular comment, though, was not entirely about the traffic but more of an overall joke about being a resident of Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles is the best place in the world to live. The weather is always great. Jobs are plentiful and real estate is so affordable!! And it only takes you 30 minutes to go one mile,” they wrote.