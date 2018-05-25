Vice President Pence, Former Indiana Governor, Responds to Middle School Shooting

Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, responded to the middle school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana on Friday that left two injured and the suspected shooter in custody.

VP Pence, former governor of Indiana: “Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2018

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana,” Pence said, according to NBC News. “To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police responded to an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana Friday morning. The injured include one adult teacher and one teenager student who have been transported to a nearby hospital. One teen was taken to Riley Hospital, while an adult was taken to IU Health-Methodist in Indianapolis, Police Chief Kevin Jowitt told WTHR. Their conditions are reportedly unknown.

But hospital officials said at least three people, including one adult, were being treated, CNN reports. One student reportedly had an ankle fracture.

The suspected shooter, who authorities say is a male student, was reportedly taken into custody shortly after the shooting was reported around 9 a.m. ET.

“We believe he is the involved suspect,” Jowitt said.

Police have also informed news outlets, as well as the public, that all the students have been transported to to the Noblesville High School where parents can be reunited with them.

Lockdowns that were in place for Noblesville schools have all been lifted as of 10:30 a.m. However, there were reports that the high school was placed on lockdown again around 11 a.m. The school has been cleared and is no longer on lockdown.

Jowitt said the secondary threat received at Noblesvilles High School was a “communicated threat.”

The last day of school for West Noblesville Middle School is June 1. About 1,300 students attend the middle school. Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indian’s capital, Indianapolis.

The shooting comes a week after 10 people were killed at a high school school in Santa Fe, Texas. The confessed shooter, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is reportedly on suicide watch while being held on captial murder. He will not face the death penalty.