Universal Basic Income: What It Means

As more and more Americans receive their one-time payment of $1,200, there's been an increasing call for additional, ongoing aid to help sustain the economy. The current stimulus, which is in the middle of an issue-plagued rollout, is part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, designed to help individuals and small businesses stay afloat in a world that was severely disrupted by coronavirus.

One of those possible solutions is Universal Basic Income, which would guarantee a certain amount of revenue to every U.S. citizen every month. Some of that language is written into The Emergency Money for the People Act. The bill was introduced by earlier in April by Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Rep. Ro Khanna of California. As it's currently written, it would provide monthly cash payments from the federal government up to $2,000. These payments would be guaranteed for at least six months and would continue until employment levels return to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite previously supporting a second stimulus payment, President Donald Trump recently shifted focus to a payroll tax cut, which experts argue would be ineffective at creating an economic jump-start. Not to mention disproportionately favor those with larger incomes. Regardless, Universal Basic Income is still being discussed as a possibility in the halls of Congress as a means to aid both individuals as well as the economy.