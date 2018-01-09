Twitter Reacts to Alabama’s Nail-Biting Championship Win

Alabama is the College Football National Champions again, for the fifth time since 2009. The Crimson Tide made a thrilling comeback against Georgia, which still hasn’t won since 1980. Alabama fans were excited about the win, but almost everyone else was disappointed to see them as champs again.

Georgia held Alabama scoreless for the entire second half, but then its offense slowed in the last two quarters. Alabama scored 10 in each quarter, forcing an overtime period that was unbelievably short.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First, Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal to give Georgia a 23-20 lead. But then Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to end the game.

Shaquille O’Neal offered his congratulations to Bama.

Shaqstradamus does it again congrats to nick Saban and university of Alabama great game… https://t.co/Lm2cGnttke — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 9, 2018

The happiest person in the Dome right now is the Alabama kicker. No one will remember his game. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 9, 2018

Those Alabama QBs are class acts. Really impressive — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 9, 2018

Love to see these freshman quarterbacks giving glory to God and being humble in their victories…Alabama QB and Jake Fromm have to be making their mamas proud! As the mom of a college freshman myself, I am glad to see there are good kids out there!! #GoDawgs #RollTide #humility — Kristin Andree (@andreegroup) January 9, 2018

The only thing worse that Alabama winning the national championship would be if the patriots won the super bowl — Eric Brown (@ericbrown241) January 9, 2018

Photo credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images