Twitter Reacts to Alabama’s Nail-Biting Championship Win

Alabama is the College Football National Champions again, for the fifth time since 2009. The Crimson Tide made a thrilling comeback against Georgia, which still hasn’t won since 1980. Alabama fans were excited about the win, but almost everyone else was disappointed to see them as champs again.

Georgia held Alabama scoreless for the entire second half, but then its offense slowed in the last two quarters. Alabama scored 10 in each quarter, forcing an overtime period that was unbelievably short.

First, Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal to give Georgia a 23-20 lead. But then Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to end the game.

Shaquille O’Neal offered his congratulations to Bama.

Photo credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

