Twitter Drags Broward Sheriff After Pipe Bomb Arrest: ‘Better Late Than Never’

The Broward County Sheriffs Office is getting dragged on Twitter after making a “better late than never” pipe bomb arrest.

On Feb. 27, the law enforcement agency announced in a tweet that they had arrested a teenager after receiving word that he may be planning to set off a homemade explosive device.

Some have taken to blasting the department over their actions after previous news reports suggested that they did not do everything within their power to prevent the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

17 innocent lives lost💔. None of us will forget THEM. Multitude of failures. These kids could have lived. The guns SHOULD HAVE been taken away from the shooter on a number of occasions. You had plenty of opportunity to do so. SMH — Pam (@Pam2189) February 27, 2018

“Better late than never! Tell your Sheriff to resign,” one person said, while another quipped, “Now you see what happens when you do your job.”

So are u guys now answering your phone and following up on reports? Was there an internal review or something? Or were officers from literally any other county on duty? — Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) February 27, 2018

Acknowledging that multiple calls were made to the department related to the Valentine’s Day shooter, Nikolas Cruz, one user tweeted, “Wow, you must have had 50 calls about him. Is that the magic number? 50. If 3 more calls would’ve come in, 17 people would be alive? What a policy.”

Concerning the new case, the Broward County Sheriffs Office put out a new release, explaining, “A 16-year-old Pompano Beach boy who threatened to kill students and had a pipe bomb in his home was arrested Monday night.”

“Around 4 p.m. Feb. 26, the teen was playing an online video game when he made the alarming statement. A tipster called Boca Raton Police Department about the teen. The police investigated, and when they discovered the teen lived in Broward County, Boca Raton police notified the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” the news release continued.

“BSO deputies responded to the suspect’s Pompano Beach home and found a homemade pipe bomb and weapons. Deputies with BSO’s bomb squad, violent crimes and strategic investigations divisions responded, along with Homeland Security and the FBI,” the statement added.

Finally, the Sheriffs Office revealed that “the teen is facing a felony charge for possessing explosives,” and they encouraged “everyone to continue reporting any suspected threats by calling 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Threats will be thoroughly investigated. Anyone found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

No further details on the pipe bomb case have been released at the time of this writing.