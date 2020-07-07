Tucker Carlson Getting Heat for Suggesting Tammy Duckworth, Who Lost Her Legs in Iraq, Hates America
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has waded into controversy after he suggested that Democratic Senator and Iraq War veteran Tammy Duckworth hates America. The Illinois senator, who is considered to be a top contender to become Joe Biden's running mate, deployed to Iraq as a pilot in 2004, where she lost both her legs after her helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade.
Here's what Tucker said about Tammy Duckworth tonight that prompted her fiery response:
"Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is... These people actually hate America." pic.twitter.com/yKZVNfwYFC— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 7, 2020
Carlson made the remarks during Monday night’s segment of his show, during which he criticized Duckworth as a "deeply silly and unimpressive person." Saying that "you're not supposed to criticize" the senator "because she once served in the military," Carlson said that "when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is." Carlson went on to state that "it's long been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism" before suggesting that Duckworth and other Democratic leaders "actually hate America."
Carlson's comments were quick to draw scrutiny. Responding, Duckworth asked if Carlson would "want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" Others slammed the Fox News host for questioning Duckworth's patriotism when she has already given so much for the country. Scroll down to see how viewers are reacting to Carlson’s controversial remarks.
There is far, far more objective evidence that Tammy Duckworth loves this country than there is that Tucker Carlson does. He has opinions. She has sacrifice. https://t.co/tcuaPmNKmi— David French (@DavidAFrench) July 7, 2020
Tucker Carlson last night suggested Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq, "hates America"
Sen. Tammy Duckworth is an american hero who lost both legs while serving in the Iraq War
Fox news should fire Tucker Carlson— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) July 7, 2020
Tucker Carlson accuses Sen. Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq while serving her country, of not loving her country. It illustrates how far he will go to distort the truth in order to paint a narrative.— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) July 7, 2020
When Tucker Carlson says that Senator Duckworth "hates America" he means one in which someone as incompetent as Tucker Carlson can become a prominent television personality simply by dispensing nightly doses of white supremacy.— JRehling (@JRehling) July 7, 2020
This is shameful. Former Lt. Col. Duckworth lost both of her legs in the service of her country, earning a Purple Heart, before she became a US Senator. He owes her a public apology. https://t.co/WtXgRXF42t— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 7, 2020
Tammy Duckworth has more courage, patriotism, and integrity than that piss-ant propagandist @TuckerCarlson could ever conceive of. These people are disgusting.— Fran (@berkfran) July 7, 2020
I’m totally done with any brand that advertises on @TuckerCarlson and will go out of my way to convince others to do the same. What a horror of a human being.— Patrick Pelischek (@ppelischek) July 7, 2020
@SenDuckworth loves our country so much she lost her legs fighting for her country/our country. If Carlson “loves” America so much why didn’t he serve in the military? His ridiculous & nasty comments only show how unimpressive he really is.— longtall (@longtall6) July 7, 2020
Tammy Duckworth risked her life and lost her limbs in service of our nation. Trump's allies have more respect for statues of traitors than they do for real live heroes like her. https://t.co/UQtxYVf9vZ— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 7, 2020
Funny, because when I think of a "deeply silly and unimpressive person", Tucker Carlson is the first person that pops into my head.— Jeremy (@threepaweddog) July 7, 2020
A veteran who survived horrific injuries and has accomplished an amazing amount after that is silly? Damn if only we were all that silly.— Dianna Amick🐱🐕🌸🦋🐝🐞 (@dlamick) July 7, 2020
Duckworth is an incredibly brave veteran. True patriots see problems in America and advocate for change, like what Duckworth is doing.— My Political Corner (@NatDemocrat) July 7, 2020
This “unimpressive woman” who “hates America” so much is a retired U.S Army helicopter pilot, Lieutenant Colonel, mother of 2, PHD, double amputee Purple Heart war hero, who decided to continue serving her country so she ran for Congress and won, then Senate and won. https://t.co/Kbn3yNJ1nq— Albert MacGloan ➐ (@AlbertMacGloan) July 7, 2020
She lost her legs serving and defending this country in Iraq, which makes her more of a patriotic American than @TuckerCarlson could ever hope to be.
This is how Tucker "supports the troops."
No goddamn sense of decency from an indecent man.— Robert Pozarycki (@RPozarycki) July 7, 2020