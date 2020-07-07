Tucker Carlson Getting Heat for Suggesting Tammy Duckworth, Who Lost Her Legs in Iraq, Hates America

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has waded into controversy after he suggested that Democratic Senator and Iraq War veteran Tammy Duckworth hates America. The Illinois senator, who is considered to be a top contender to become Joe Biden's running mate, deployed to Iraq as a pilot in 2004, where she lost both her legs after her helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Here's what Tucker said about Tammy Duckworth tonight that prompted her fiery response: "Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is... These people actually hate America." pic.twitter.com/yKZVNfwYFC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 7, 2020

Carlson made the remarks during Monday night’s segment of his show, during which he criticized Duckworth as a "deeply silly and unimpressive person." Saying that "you're not supposed to criticize" the senator "because she once served in the military," Carlson said that "when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is." Carlson went on to state that "it's long been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism" before suggesting that Duckworth and other Democratic leaders "actually hate America."

Carlson's comments were quick to draw scrutiny. Responding, Duckworth asked if Carlson would "want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" Others slammed the Fox News host for questioning Duckworth's patriotism when she has already given so much for the country. Scroll down to see how viewers are reacting to Carlson’s controversial remarks.