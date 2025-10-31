Try This Seagram’s Escapes Spritzer This Halloween

Happy Halloween! Spruce up your cocktails this spooky season with Seagram’s Escapes’ new Halloween specialty cocktail: the Seagram’s Escapes Monster Mash Punch.

For its holiday collection, there are several new flavors from Seagram’s for the ultimate mashup. Jamaican Me Happy, Blueberry Acai Lemonade, Blackberry Cherry Fizz, and Peach Bellini provides enough variety for all taste buds.

But the best combo featuring these new flavors for this season is the Seagram’s Escapes Monster Mash Punch is a frightfully easy cocktail that’s wickedly delicious. Perfect for ghoulish gatherings, neighborhood get-togethers, or sipping while the little monsters are out trick-or-treating.

The speciality cocktail did the trick for me. I blended 3 cans Seagram’s Escapes Black Cherry Fizz, 3 cans Seagrams Escapes Blueberry Acai Lemonade, 1 quart lemonade, orange slices and blueberries, and Black sugar for garnish, eyeball ice (optional) by combining all ingredients and serve it up in black sugar rimmed glasses. It gave spice and savory, a perfect blend of fall and frolic.

As a lover of all things holiday, and one who likes to indulge in adult beverages for every season, the new Seagrams flavors was a tasty treat. It was light enough to drink throughout the day, but gave a nice buzz and sizzle with the added fruit and sugar rim.

For those who aren’t alcohol drinkers, there’s a way to make a mocktail also. Without the Seagram’s spritzers, lemonade, with the fruit, and black sugar rim still gives a good facade.