Social Media Doesn’t Think President Trump Knows the National Anthem Lyrics

Viewers at home wondered if President Donald Trump knew the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner” after it appeared that he stopped mouthing the lyrics before the College Football Playoff Championship.

While The Zac Brown Band and a choir performed the anthem, Trump was on the field with the U.S. flag and members of the military. ESPN’s cameras showed Trump mouthing the lyrics, but he appeared to stop haflway through.

Twitter lit up with many wondering if Trump knew the words.

Trump arrived at the game in Atlanta after visiting Nashville earlier in the day. When Trump walked on to the field, there were some boos as well as cheers from the crowd.

Trump has made the National Anthem a flashpoint after criticizing the NFL for allowing players to protest during the National Anthem last fall.

We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected – and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also! pic.twitter.com/16eOLXg6Fi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

“We want our flag respected and we want our national anthem respected also,” Trump said during his Nashville speech at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention before the game.