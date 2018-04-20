Lani Blair Returns to Instagram for First Time Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

One of the women at the center of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal has made her return to social media.

After Lani Blair was identified as one of the women Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian, Blair’s social media went radio silent. But now she’s returned with a steamy photo for her 374,000 Instagram followers.

In her first photo since photos and videos surfaced of Blair and Thompson kissing at a New York City club on Saturday, April 7, the Instagram model and bartender flaunts her hourglass figure in blue jeans and a black off-the-shoulder top. She wore her curly black hair down to one side as she flashed a sultry look toward the camera.

The photo mimics other snaps she’s shared to her social media in the past, standing in the bathroom and showing off her impressive curves and tight tummy.

Blair has made her Instagram account public again, after going private on the social media platform shortly after she was identified as the woman seen with Thompson.

Days after the cheating scandal came to light, Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson. Kardashian delivered the baby girl in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson is playing in the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers. She continues to stay there, with sources saying she’s living in Thompson’s home alone with True while Thompson stays in an apartment near Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavs’ home court.

“Khloé appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Were Khloé and True to leave Cleveland, it could be a bit of time until Tristan would be able to spend any significant time with their daughter in Los Angeles,” the source added.

A source told the magazine that Thompson comes and goes to spend time with his new daughter and that Kardashian has very little to do with Thompson himself.

Other sources have said that Kardashian desperately wants to return to Los Angeles but must await her doctor’s orders. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip, but they’re now back in Los Angeles, along with momager Kris Jenner, who flew to Cleveland when Khloé went into labor last week.

“Khloé was thankful for all of her mom’s help, but she wasn’t going to be pressured into leaving Cleveland,” an insider told Us Weekly.