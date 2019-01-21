Tom Brady’s F-Bomb Moment Stirs Social Media

Quarterback Tom Brady dropped the F-bomb during a post-game interview after the New England Patriots defeated the Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday night to go to their third straight Super Bowl, and instantly caused a stir on social media.

After the interview with a CBS Sports reporter, videos of the moment quickly appeared on Twitter. The reporter asked Brady what it feels like to go to the Super Bowl again.

“Unf–ing believable, bro,” Brady appears to reply.

On Twitter, many were surprised that the f-bomb did not become a major topic of discussion. CBS commentator, Jim Nantz did not even mention it after Brady said it.

“Tom Brady cussed 3 times on live tv, one of which was the F-Bomb, and no one even blinked hahah. The man can do no wrong,” ESPN Radio‘s Tom Lanter wrote.

“He really is ‘the baddest motherf– on the planet,’” another viewer wrote of Brady.

One person joked that it might be a good thing that the Federal Communications Commission is closed during the government shutdown because no one can complain about the F-bomb.

There were a few negative responses though, including one user who called on the NFL to fine Brady. Others just added it to the long line of reasons they do not like the Patriots.

The Patriots beat the Chiefs, 37-31, in overtime after a heart-pounding fourth quarter in which the two teams scored a combined 28 points. The game was tied 31-31 heading into the overtime period, which started with a Patriots drive that ended in the game-winning touchdown. Brady finished the game with 348 passing yards, 30 completions, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII. It is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the underdog Patriots beat the Rams in Brady’s second season.

Super Bowl LIII is the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years and third consecutive appearance.

