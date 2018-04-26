McDonald’s Frowns on 2-Year-Old Using Toy Car in Drive-Thru

Ronald Mcdonald is not lovin’ one 2-year-old boy’s antics.

McDonald’s is frowning upon the actions of a 2-year-old boy after he drove his toy Range Rover through a McDonald’s drive-thru to order lunch, with the popular fast food chain restaurant going as far to issue a statement warning others from doing the same.

Paul Turner, the little boy’s father, told The Sun that he had walked to the restaurant in Doncaster with his son, Austin, when he noticed that there were no cars in the drive-thru lane. Figuring that it would be cute and fun for the toddler, he allowed Austin to have the full fast-food experience, allowing him to order his food and cruise up to the drive-thru window in his toy car.

“When we walked over to McDonald’s there weren’t many cars around, so I thought ‘why not?’ So I took him round to the drive thru,” Turner said. “”When we got to the window he just said ‘I want a cheeseburger’ and handed the money over. He had a big grin on his face as he did it.”

The staff got a kick out the incident, according to Turner.

“The staff thought it was hilarious and some others came over to see what was going on,” he said.

However, those at corporate did not feel the same way.

“Our drive-thru lanes are specifically designed for roadworthy motor vehicles, and only people in such vehicles will be served. Anyone attempting to use a different mode of transport will be asked to make their order inside. In this instance by serving the child and his parent, our restaurant team did not follow this procedure – and those involved have been reminded of the policy,” a spokeswoman said.

The Golden Arches, which have recently been pummeled with bad press, including a video of a homeless man being kicked out of a restaurant, has also been experiencing lackluster sales following the introduction of the new Dollar Menu.

Since the introduction of the revamped Dollar Menu in January, the fast food chain has not only seen its stock fall more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year, stock trading down slightly to $158.24 at the market’s close, but the company has also experienced one of its worst days since it began tracking data in 1972.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. closed on March 2 down 4.8 percent, the worst dollar decline in the company’s history as a publicly traded company. It was also the worst percentage drop since October 2008. The fast-food chain also experienced its worst weekly percentage decline for shares since 2008 and the sharpest total dollar decline for a week ever.

On top of falling stocks, McDonald’s customers have been vocal in their stance of not lovin’ the new Dollar Menu. Some customers have stated that the menu confuses employees, while other claim that the former two for $3 deal was a better option. One customer dislikes the new menu so much that they created an 800-word blog titled “McDonald’s Unveiled Their New Dollar Menu and It Kinda Sucks.”

The new Dollar Menu gives customers the option to order off the $1, $2 or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.