2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Tick Bite Leads to Organ Failure

Toddler dies of rare illness after a tick bite https://t.co/GCFoDcUUUI pic.twitter.com/Xet0a29kN8 — CBS News Health (@CBSHealth) June 9, 2017

A 2-year-old girl died Sunday at Riley Children‘s Hospital in Indianapolis after an illness suspected to be related to a tick bite, Today reports.

Kenley Ratliff began feeling sick eight days before her death, experiencing a 103.8-degree fever. Her mom, Kayla Conn, brought her to the local emergency room where doctors diagnosed a virus or bacterial infection, telling Conn to keep her daughter hydrated. The next day, the girl’s fever rose to 104, and Conn returned her to the ER, where doctors gave her the same treatment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Three days after that, the family took the 2-year-old to University of Indiana’s Riley Children’s Hospital, where she began showing a rash on her arms and legs, a sign of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. She also developed other symptoms of the disease including brain swelling and organ failure.

MORE: American Airlines Passenger Dies After Experiencing ‘Medical Distress’ in Plane Bathroom

Doctors began treating Ratliff with the antibiotic for the disease, but at that point it was too late, and the toddler died.

Ratliff often spent time outdoors, and her symptoms began to show about a week or two after going camping.

Dr. Andrew Nowalk, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, noted that delayed diagnosis is one of the challenges of the disease, as early symptoms can be mistaken for other illnesses. Symptoms can include fever, headache, rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle pain and conjunctival injection (red eyes).

Ratliff’s family is still awaiting confirmation that the little girl died from the tick-borne disease, but they hope her death will help raise awareness for other parents.

“If we could save one child’s life then we will have done our job,” said Jordan Clapp, Kenley’s aunt. “Kayla is so devastated. Spreading awareness is therapeutic.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CBSHealth

Related:

Teen Dies After Drinking Three Caffeinated Beverages

Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman,’ Dies at 88

11-Year-Old Girl Dies on Water Slide During School Field Trip