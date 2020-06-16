T-Mobile's President of Technology Provides Major Update on Widespread Outages

T-Mobile experienced some major outages on Monday as the nation was reportedly facing a serious DDoS attack, which stands for distributed denial-of-service and aims to overwhelm servers and make unusable. Customers were fast to notice the issues facing the cellular service, even garnering a fairly quick response from the company's President of Technology, Neville Ray.

In a pair of tweets put out by the head of T-Mobile's technology, Ray addressed what was going on, revealing that their engineers were working on finding a solution. In the first of two messages, Ray said he hoped the outages wouldn't last too long. After two hours went by, he put a new remark out, reiterating that they were continuing their work in figuring out what the problem was on their servers. "Data services are now available & some calls are completing," Ray tweeted. "Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience."

Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing.

News of the DDoS attack came from multiple tracking outlets, including from the Internet covert group, Anonymous, which shared Digital Attack Map showing the United States under siege. While not much else is known, besides reports from a handful of outlets and outages being seen in both T-Mobile and Instagram, which saw users grow frustrated as many couldn't access the social media app, Anonymous did provide a guess as to who they thought was behind it all. Anonymous predicts China could be responsible, citing a "deteriorating" situation between South and North Korea. The group also said Facebook and Twitch were experiencing issues, as well as well major cell phone providers.

Rep. Ted Lieu put President Donald Trump on blast shortly after learning of the threat. In a tweet directed at Trump, Lieu reminded everyone that the president had cut back on cyber security, eliminating the coordinator position all together. The committee was originally put together under the Obama administration.

Earlier in February, Amazon was hit with the largest DDoS attack according to Computer Business Review. No known motive was discovered, but the attack was said to be 44 percent larger than any other the company had experienced before. Amazon was hit with another DDoS attack last October, as well.