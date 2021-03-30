TikTok Star Rochelle Hager, Rouerboat3, Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

✖

TikTok star Rochelle Hager — known on the app as "Roeurboat3 — has passed away. Police in her hometown of Farmington, Maine told reporters from Newsweek that she died in a car accident on Monday morning. She was hit by a tree branch knocked loose by intense winds.

Hager was reportedly driving just before 10 a.m. ET in Farmington when the wind knocked a heavy branch loose over her car. Farmington Police Department chief Kenneth Charles issued a press release explaining that a large pine tree was toppled, sending large branches scattering from a great height. In addition to hitting Hager's passing 2015 Nissan Rogue, they brought down a utility pole and power lines nearby. The branch hit Hager's car square over the driver's seat.

Hager was reportedly pronounced dead by first responders upon arrival, her passing attributed to injuries from the impact. Police said they were first called about the tragedy at 9:53 a.m. ET, and sent the fire department and an ambulance to respond as well.

The accident closed down Knowlton Corner Road for two hours while the debris was cleared. No one else was hurt in the accident, which Charles called: "truly tragic and unusual." It also happened to one of the most famous people in Farmington, as Hager had over 123,500 followers on TikTok.

Hager gained a following on TikTok along with her partner, Brittanie Lynn, who has over 276,600 followers. The couple participated in viral challenges and memes, and often appeared in each other's videos. In December, they documented their engagement together when Hager proposed to Lynn. In the wake of Hager's passing, Lynn has told fans she is devastated.

"I can't eat or sleep," she wrote on Tuesday. "All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me." In the video itself, she wrote: "Rest easy my love. I don't know how we're going to live life without you. But we have the best guardian angel to get us through it."

"RIP, a sad loss for us all," one fan commented. "My condolences to your family and loved ones." Another wrote: "heartbreaking that this beautiful life was taken too soon. Sending prayers and love to all her loved ones... So sorry for ur loss."

So far, Lynn has not made any plans for public memorials and funeral services public. Fans continue to mourn together on TikTok and other social media platforms.