Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Reportedly Went 'Crazy' After Hearing DUI News, Then Spent $5,000

Tiger Woods' 33-year-old girlfriend, Kristin Smith, isn't handling the professional golfer's DUI arrest quite well, according to eyewitnesses that saw her first reaction to the news.

Smith was in Dallas at the time she learned of her PGA star beau's arrest. She was enjoying a day of shopping at luxury retailer, Neiman Marcus, when she received a phone call about the incident, according to Daily Mail.

Eyewitnesses at the Neiman Marcus location say that Smith went "crazy" in the middle of the store. She reportedly began screaming, "I knew it, I knew it," according to TMZ.

While Smith was upset about learning of Tiger Woods' DUI, she didn't let that stop her from going on a massive shopping spree. She purchased $5,000 worth of clothes before leaving the store.

Tiger Woods, 41, was arrested around 3 a.m. on Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. He was held at the Palm County Jail before being released around 11 a.m. that morning.

Kristin Smith and Tiger Woods have attempted to keep their relationship quiet since they began dating. They did not go public with their relationship until 2016.

This past March, Smith told D Magazine: "I'm happy in my personal life; it's really full. But I think if I shared it, I'd be damned if I did, damned if I didn't. I don't want it to define me."

Tiger has spoken out about his DUI arrest. He blamed the incident on an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

He continued by saying: "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

"I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism."

Tiger's claim that he was cooperative with law enforcement officers was contradictory to a law enforcement source who stated that Woods was "arrogant" and refused to take a breathalyzer test at first.

