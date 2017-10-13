Texas Executes Robert Pruett for Correctional Officer’s Death

Robert Pruett was executed Thursday night in Texas after the Supreme Court turned down his lawyers’ latest attempts to halt the execution. He was executed using lethal injection, and reportedly cursed and slurred his words in the moments before his death.

The 38-year-old was convicted in the December 1999 death of corrections officer Daniel Nagle at a prison near San Antonio.

Prosecutors said Pruett got into an argument with Nagle over a peanut butter sandwich. He wanted to take it out to the recreation yard against prison rules. They accused Pruett of using a tape-wrapped metal rod to stop Nagle repeatedly, reports the Associated Press. An autopsy later revealed Nagle died from a heart attack caused by the stabbing.

“I’ve had to learn lessons in life the hard way. One day there won’t be a need to hurt people,” Pruett said in his last words. “I’m ready to go. Nighty night, everybody. I’m done, warden.”

As the lethal injection of pentobarbital began, he started chanting “Love. Light. It’s forever” before he began cursing. He started yelling and slurring his words before he died. He was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m. CDT, 29 minutes after the execution began.

Pruett was originally in prison for killing a neighbor near Houston. He was serving a 99-year sentence when Nagle died. Pruett was convicted for the murder of Nagle in 2002.

Pruett’s attorneys tried to stop the execution. In 2015, the execution was stopped after a state judge ordered additional DNA testing on the rod used in the stabbing. As the AP reports, this testing ultimately revealed no new DNA beyond an unknown female’s DNA from a person who possibly handled the rod in 2002. Next, the attorneys appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Pruett was denied due process. This appear was denied.

Pruett insisted he was innocent in Nagle’s death and police never uncovered physical evidence tying him to the rod. He said he was framed, but during the 2002 trial, prisoners testified that they heard Pruett talk about killing Nagle or they saw him stab the officer.

“Though it has been over 18 years since he was taken from us, we still miss Daniel every day and the execution will in no way minimize our loss,” Nagle’s family said in a statement.

Pruett was the 20th inmate executed in the U.S. and sixth in Texas in 2017.