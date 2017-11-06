Multiple Victims Reported in Texas Church Shooting

[UPDATE 3 p.m. EST]

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News there are multiple fatalities and up to 15 people injured. No official number of fatalities was given, but officials told Gamez there could be up 24.

Original Story:

A man opened fire in a Texas church and there are multiple victims.

Witnesses told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT that a unidentified man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and began shooting around 11:30 a.m.

Police say there are “multiple victims” but have not said how many people have been killed or injured. There are reportedly around 50 people who attend the church.

Police also say the shooter is dead, but it’s not clear how he was killed.

One of the church’s neighbors claimed to KSAT that the shooter reloaded multiple times during the incident.

Numerous emergency responders and are on the scene, as well as the FBI. Six emergency helicopters were sent to the church to assist.

No further information is available as of press time.

Families in tears wait to see if their family and friends are safe. Praying for the safety of all those involved. pic.twitter.com/yjzK7lZJ1S — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017