Texas Governor Abbot Speaks out About the Texas Church Shooter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is offering his commentary on the horrific shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs in which 26 people were killed.

During an interview with ABC News, Abbott explained that he believes the authorities will eventually discover evidence suggesting that the shooter, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, had some type of connection with the First Baptist Church, where the attack took place.

“I do believe that you will soon, maybe in a day or two, learn that there was perhaps a connection with this particular church. It’s something that has not been confirmed or nailed down yet and hence cannot be talked about, but I think what I want to convey to you is I don’t think this was just a random act of violence,” Abbott said.

“It was two things: one is, a very deranged individual, who I understand, long before he was dishonorably discharged from the United States military was demonstrating some mental illness challenges. But also, there, I think, was a particular reason why this particular location was targeted,” he continued.

In the attack, which is the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, 26 people were killed along with 20 others that were wounded.

While making an appearance on CBS This Morning, Abbott made further comments about the attack.

“I don’t think this church was picked out at random. I think there was purpose and intent that Devin Kelley had in showing up at this particular location,” Abbott said.

After escaping the church and leading the authorities on a car chase, the shooting suspect was found dead inside his vehicle. On Monday, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS that the gunman appeared to have died from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The sheriff also stated that Kelley’s ex-wife and former in-laws occasionally attended the church.

Governor Abbott mentioned that current laws should have prevented Kelley from purchasing a gun.

“I can tell you that before he made this purchase, he tried to get a gun permit in the state of Texas and was denied that permit. And so under the current system of federal law, he should have prevented from being able to make this purchase,” Abbott said. “How that got through the cracks, I don’t have that information, but it’s important to understand these are the types of facts and issues that investigators continue to look into, and we will be able to have clear answers to those questions in the coming days.”