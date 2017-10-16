Teen Stabbed to Death in Boxing Riot

A youth boxing match turned deadly on Saturday when a 19-year-old male was stabbed to death in a brawl that broke out between rival fan groups.

Walsall disorder update – the injured teen has sadly passed away. This is now a murder enquiry. Our thought are with family and friends. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) October 15, 2017

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the brawl at Walsall Town Hall in Walsall, England, where Reagan Asbury was stabbed in the neck, BBC reports.

“Walsall disorder update – the injured teen has sadly passed away,” West Midland Police said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday. “This is now a murder enquiry. Our thought are with family and friends.”

Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with Asbury’s murder and are continuing to search for witnesses and more information.

The venue was hosting an IBF Youth Lightweight title fight between boxers Luke Paddock and Myron Mills that “several hundred” people attended.

Police said violence broke out inside City Hall and then spilled out into the street, where one man was fatally stabbed in the neck and three others were also stabbed, according to The New York Post.

“The event was attended by several hundred people and we are trawling CCTV to identify those involved,” Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins said. “We are in the early stages of our enquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.”

Kay Ellis attended the boxing match with her husband and a friend and said tension had been building throughout the event among two rival supporters. Ellis said violence broke out between about 50 people when a plastic cup of liquid was thrown.

“There was food flying and then they were picking up chairs, turning tables over and just ploughing into each other,” she told BBC. “It was horrendous, it was like a riot.”

The match was won by Mills following a split decision. Paddock wrote on Facebook that it’s “just a shame about the violence outside the ring at the end of the show.”