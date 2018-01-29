Teen Shot in Head While Participating in ‘Dangerous’ Internet Challenge

A teenager in Tennessee was shot in the head after a new internet challenge went wrong.

On Jan. 25, an unnamed 17-year-old was recording a video for the “No Lackin Challenge” inside of a 24-hour café in Memphis, Tennessee when he was accidentally shot in the head by his friend, 21-year-old Sherman Lackland, Fox 19 reports.

The dangerous “No Lackin Challenge” consists of people pulling guns on their friends and their friends pulling out guns, too, but neither of them shooting.

According to a police affidavit, Lackland was sitting in a booth with two friends playing the “No Lackin Challenge” when he accidentally shot the victim in the right side of the head. Those are the café reported hearing a “loud bang” and seeing the victim fall to the floor.

“He started grabbing him and telling him to get up and then he was kind of mad and was swinging stools and stuff,” said Thomas Fitzpatrick, who was inside of the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The 17-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Lackland was arrested and was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

It is not yet known if Lackland has retained an attorney or if he has entered a plea.