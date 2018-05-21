Teen Killed by Santa Fe Shooter Had Vowed to ‘Haunt Him Forever,’ Dad Says

One of the Santa Fe High School students killed in confessed gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis‘ rampage Friday reportedly told her family that she knew Pagroutzis would target her.

Shana Fisher, 16, told her family two weeks before she was shot and killed along with seven other students and two teachers that “If he kills me I’ll haunt him forever.” Her family said she made the chilling prediction after Pagourtzis, 17, pestered her for four months to go out together before she finally stood up to him a week before he opened fire on her and their classmates.

She reportedly told him to “cut it out,” the Daily Mail reports.

The publication reports that Pagourtzis made Shana his primary target and shot her from “point blank” range in the face before opening fire on their classmates. The theory that he was out for revenge has yet to be confirmed by prosecutors or lawyers for the gunman.

Shana’s father, Timothy Thomas, told the Daily Mail that she had predicted the grisly outcome.

“Shana told her mother two weeks ago he was going to come and kill her,” said Thomas, a dad of five. “He had told her himself he was going to kill her. He was walking around planning this in his head for two weeks. Shana said that if he came into the school with a gun and killed her she would haunt him for the rest of his life. She was really scared.”

Thomas, who split from Shana’s mother Sadie and remarried his current wife 13 years ago, said he recently reconnected with his daughter and said she had grown into a “beautiful, smart” young woman. She turned 16 just days before Pagourtzis killed her.

“I know he had pestered her to go out with him. She kept telling him no. For one, he supposedly already had a girlfriend. And two, she just didn’t have feelings for the boy,” Thomas added. “What kind of a person thinks the appropriate response is to kill her and a class full of people. It’s insane that my daughter was picked out as the one.”

“She was a beautiful girl, someone full of light. She was real timid, she never talked bad to me or anyone else but I know she finally stood up to him before this happened and told him to cut it out,” he added.

Thomas said that he’s praying for Pagourtzis despite him shooting and killing his daughter.

“I don’t understand it but I know he had some serious problems. I believe in forgiveness. I’m praying for him as well as for my daughter. I’m not a judge or a jury. I wouldn’t want to wish death on anyone. I have faith in the system,” he said.

He said he wishes teachers or counselors could have done something to prevent the attack.

“What I have a problem with is that none of these teachers or counselors saw this coming. If they are smart enough to teach our kids, they should be smart enough to see when something is badly wrong with someone,” he said. “And how can they see a boy in a heavy trench coat walking into a hallway in 100F heat and not think something’s up with that?”

Pagourtzis reportedly wore a black trench coat over a T-shirt that read, “Born to kill” as he carried out the school shooting. One survivor told Good Morning America Monday that Pagourtzis repeated, “Another one bites the dust,” as he opened fire.

“He was playing music, making jokes, had slogans and rhymes he kept saying,” student Trenton Beazely said of the suspect on GMA. “Every time he’d kill someone he’d say, ‘another one bites the dust.’”

The suspect allegedly wrote in journals that he wanted to carry out the shooting and then complete suicide, but he gave himself up to authorities, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who called the shooting “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools.”

Pagourtzis is in custody and has been charged with capital murder, officials said.